Rugby-Australia's Tupou suffers hamstring strain ahead of Fiji clash

SAINT-ETIENNE, France, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Australia prop Taniela Tupou has been sidelined by a "minor hamstring strain", the team said on Thursday, making him a doubtful starter for their second World Cup match against Fiji in Saint Etienne on Sunday.

Nicknamed the Tongan Thor, tighthead Tupou has been one of Australia's best performers this season and had a major impact on the 35-15 Pool C win over Georgia last weekend.

He sat out training on Wednesday and the team said scans later in the day had confirmed a strain that would keep him off the pitch for an indeterminate amount of time.

Zane Nonggorr replaced Tupou for the last 10 minutes of the Georgia match in his fourth test and the other tighthead in the squad, Pone Faamausili, has also been struggling with a calf problem.

Australian media reports said coach Eddie Jones was considering switching the experienced and versatile loosehead prop James Slipper to the other side of the front row for the Fiji match.

Slipper is also recovering from a foot injury that ruled him out of Australia's opener at the Stade de France, although assistant coach Jason Ryles said on Wednesday he was "in the picture" for selection.

The Wallabies, who snapped a five-match losing streak against the Georgians, could all but secure a spot in the quarter-finals with a win on Sunday.

