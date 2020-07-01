Rugby-Australia's Super Rugby players take 30% pay cut as league resumes

July 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Super Rugby players have agreed to accept a 30% pay cut until the end of September, their governing body said on Wednesday, two days before the professional league resumes after a break enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players, who accepted an average 60% pay cut in April, will now receive "a flat 70% of their contracted remuneration, eligible match payments and bonuses" until Sept. 30, Rugby Australia said in a statement.

The deal will be re-negotiated before any Test match programme beyond then.

"Australians all around the country are currently facing an incredibly difficult economic environment and rugby is certainly no different," Rugby Australia CEO Rob Clarke said.

"The professional players have acknowledged the important role they play in ensuring the future health of rugby in Australia."

The sport resumes with a 12-week domestic competition on Friday, with the New South Wales Waratahs travelling to Brisbane to take on the Queensland Reds in the opening match.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

((simon.jennings@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822672;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.