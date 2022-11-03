Rugby-Australia's Foley has World Cup return in the back of his mind

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia flyhalf Bernard Foley admits a chance to play in next year’s Rugby World Cup is in the back of his mind but he wants first to solidify his place in the Wallabies squad as they prepare to play France this weekend.

The 33-year-old, who played in the 2015 final when Australia lost to New Zealand at Twickenham, was recalled to the Wallabies squad in August for the first time since the 2019 Word Cup.

He was penalised for time wasting when Australia were on the cusp of beating the All Blacks in Melbourne, handing New Zealand the opportunity to snatch victory with a last-gasp try.

Foley kept his place for the next two tests and kicked nine points as Australia sneaked past Scotland 16-15 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

"I don't believe I have solidified my spot or come and shot the lights out," he told a news conference on Thursday.

"It’s been great to come into this squad and to get to know the players and to understand the coaches and what they're trying to trying to achieve. This group has been working extremely hard for a number of years now.

"So, for me, it was just to come in and build on those connections, get to know these guys, and then try and just do my role. Try and keep it simple as the playmaker and as that sort of voice or driver of the game," he said.

Foley insisted there was much rugby to come before the World Cup next year.

"It should be on the radar of every Australian player, wherever they're playing around the world, to be wanting to go to World Cup," he said.

"Although it's in my back of the mind, I’m really just focusing on each week, trying to do my job here for the team. And we've got a great challenge this weekend against the French," he said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

