Rugby-Australia union accepts Jones resignation

Credit: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS

October 30, 2023 — 08:49 pm EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rugby Australia (RA) confirmed on Tuesday it had accepted Eddie Jones' resignation as coach of the Wallabies.

Jones told The Australian newspaper on Sunday he had agreed terms with RA relating to his exit, less than two weeks after saying he would honour his contract to lead the Wallabies to the 2027 World Cup on home soil.

"Rugby Australia thanks Eddie for his commitment to the Wallabies in 2023, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours," RA said in a statement. "Announcements regarding the future of the Wallabies coaching staff will be made in due course."

RA boss Phil Waugh will hold a media conference at 2 p.m. local time (0300 GMT) on Tuesday.

Appointed in January to much fanfare, Jones led a youthful Wallabies squad to the World Cup in France, where they bowed out of the group stage for the first time.

Jones's exit has triggered widespread criticism of RA's leadership, which sacked former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie with a year left on his contract to appoint Jones.

RA chairman Hamish McLennan told Australian media on Monday he would not resign over Jones' failure to revive the team and blamed the Wallabies' woes on the nation's "rugby system".

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

