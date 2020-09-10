World Markets

Rugby-Australia to host Rugby Championship in November-December - SANZAAR

Ian Ransom Reuters
Australia will host the southern hemisphere's four-nation Rugby Championship from Nov. 7-Dec. 12, governing body SANZAAR said on Friday.

The Rugby Championship, which includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, was originally scheduled for August and September but was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

