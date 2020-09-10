Rugby-Australia to host Rugby Championship in November-December - SANZAAR

MELBOURNE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Australia will host the southern hemisphere's four-nation Rugby Championship from Nov. 7-Dec. 12, governing body SANZAAR said on Friday.

The Rugby Championship, which includes Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina, was originally scheduled for August and September but was postponed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

