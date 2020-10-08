Rugby-Australia team to play New Zealand

WELLINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wallabies coach Dave Rennie named the following team to play New Zealand in their first Bledisloe Cup clash at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday:

Australia: 15-Tom Banks, 14-Filipo Daugunu, 13-Hunter Paisami, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Nic White, 8-Pete Samu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Harry Wilson, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Lukhan Solokaia-Loto, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Folau Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Rob Valetini, 21-Jake Gordon, 22-Noah Lolesio, 23-Reece Hodge

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((Greg.Stutchbury@thomsonreuters.com; +64 4 802-8162;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.