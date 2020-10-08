World Markets

Rugby-Australia team to play New Zealand

Contributor
Greg Stutchbury Reuters
Published

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie named the following team to play New Zealand in their first Bledisloe Cup clash at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday:

WELLINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Wallabies coach Dave Rennie named the following team to play New Zealand in their first Bledisloe Cup clash at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday:

Australia: 15-Tom Banks, 14-Filipo Daugunu, 13-Hunter Paisami, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-James O'Connor, 9-Nic White, 8-Pete Samu, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Harry Wilson, 5-Matt Philip, 4-Lukhan Solokaia-Loto, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Folau Fainga'a, 1-James Slipper

Replacements: 16-Jordan Uelese, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Rob Valetini, 21-Jake Gordon, 22-Noah Lolesio, 23-Reece Hodge

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)

((Greg.Stutchbury@thomsonreuters.com; +64 4 802-8162;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular