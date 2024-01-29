News & Insights

Rugby Australia takes over Rebels after administrators called in

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

January 29, 2024 — 07:13 pm EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Rugby Australia has taken over the Melbourne Rebels after the ailing club entered into voluntary administration weeks before the start of the Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Rebels have struggled with financial problems for years and are saddled with debts of more than A$10 million ($6.61 million), the Australian Financial Review reported.

Rugby Australia (RA) said it was working with the appointed administrator to ensure the club would take the field in 2024.

"RA is committed to ensuring the Melbourne Rebels play in the 2024 Super Rugby competitions, and we will support their preparation for the new season,” RA boss Phil Waugh said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As custodians of the game, we are determined to ensure that RA is making responsible decisions for a sustainable and successful future – we will work with the Rebels and the relevant stakeholders to that end."

The Rebels open their season with a home match against the ACT Brumbies on Feb. 23.

Melbourne Rebels CEO Baden Stephenson said the club was determined to fulfill its commitments for the 2024 season.

The Rebels joined Super Rugby in 2011 but have struggled to maintain a foothold in the nation's second biggest city which is dominated by Australian Rules football.

Barring the COVID-hit 2020 season, when the Rebels finished third in the domestic Super Rugby AU competition, the team has never reached the playoffs and finished 11th in 12-team Super Rugby Pacific last year.

RA have previously stepped in to manage the Rebels, propping up the club for two years from 2013-15 before it returned to private ownership.

The government of Victoria state, of which Melbourne is the capital, has helped support the Rebels in recent years by committing funding to RA in exchange for Wallabies tests.

RA said it would "continue dialogue" with the government about the Rebels' future.

($1 = 1.5124 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.