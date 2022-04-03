Rugby-Australia 'preferred candidate' for 2029 women's World Cup

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - World Rugby has named Australia as the preferred candidate to host the 2029 women's World Cup, a status it already enjoys for the 2027 men's tournament, Rugby Australia announced on Monday.

The decision comes after the Australian government announced a package of financial support for both tournaments in last week's budget.

"This is a truly wonderful addition to our bid for Rugby World Cup 2027 and we would love to welcome the pinnacle event on the women's XVs calendar to our shores for the first time in 2029," Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said in a statement.

The final vote on the hosting rights will take place at the World Rugby Council meeting in Dublin in May.

The delayed 2021 women's World Cup will take place in New Zealand later this year, while England has been named the preferred candidate for the 2025 edition. The United States is in exclusive dialogue with World Rugby over the 2033 tournament.

"Confirmation of Australia's candidacy represents a major milestone for the global advancement of women's rugby, completing a roadmap of Rugby World Cup hosting all the way through to 2033," said World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin.

"This unprecedented certainty will further enable World Rugby to work with all our stakeholders to accelerate fan, broadcast, sponsorship and participation opportunities for the women's game on a global basis."

