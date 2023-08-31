News & Insights

World Markets

Rugby-Argentina make two injury replacements in World Cup squad

Credit: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

August 31, 2023 — 03:35 pm EDT

Written by Nick Said for Reuters ->

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Prop Mayco Vivas and back rower Joaquin Oviedo have been included in Argentina’s 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup in France, officials said on Thursday.

The pair replaced Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro (ruptured Achilles) and Santiago Grondona (knee), who have picked up long-term injuries and are out of the Sept. 8-Oct. 28 tournament.

Argentina have been training in Portugal and travel to their base in France on Friday.

They beat Spain 62-3 in a final warm-up last weekend, but it came at a cost with Grondona rupturing anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee.

Coach Michael Cheika’s side are in Pool D and open their campaign against England in Marseille on Sept. 9. Japan, Samoa and Chile are also in their group.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.