Rugby-Argentina bring in Bertranou as only change for semi-final

adds details

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Argentina have made a single change to their match day 23 for the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Paris on Friday as scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou returns to the side in the place of Tomas Cubelli.

Coach Michael Cheika has kept faith with the rest of the starting XV and bench that defeated Wales 29-17 in their quarter-final clash in Marseille, including another start for Santiago Carreras at flyhalf.

The side will be captained by hooker Julian Montoya having won their last four games in a row since an opening defeat by England, a feat they have not achieved since the 2015 World Cup.

He makes up a front row that also includes props Thomas Gallo, who has beaten more defenders than any other forward in this year’s tournament, and Francisco Gomez Kodela.

Guido Petti and Tomas Lavanini are the lock pairing, while the powerful back row contains number eight Facundo Isa, earning a 50th cap, and flankers Juan Martin Gonzalez and Marcos Kremer.

Juan Cruz Mallia is at fullback, Mateo Carreras and Emiliano Boffelli on the wings, and the centre-pairing contains Santiago Chocobares and Lucio Cinti.

Veteran hooker Agustin Creevy, who has been involved in many a battle with the All Blacks down the years, is on the bench along with experienced flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez, who has scored the second-most points of any test player against New Zealand (151). Only Australia’s Matt Burke has scored more (176).

Creevy will be aged 38 years and 219 days on Friday and become the oldest player to feature in a World Cup semi-final, surpassing South Africa’s Victor Matfield who was 38 years and 166 days against the All Blacks in 2015.

Argentina are seeking a first World Cup final appearance from their third semi-final but have won only two of their previous 36 tests against New Zealand, though those wins have come since 2020.

There are six players who featured in both those previous victories - replacement lock Matias Alemanno, Bertranou, Santiago Carreras, Kremer, Petti and Montoya.

Argentina team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Emiliano Boffelli, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Gomez Kodela, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo

Replacements: 16-Agustin Creevy, 17-Joel Sclavi, 18-Eduardo Bello, 19-Matias Alemanno, 20-Rodrigo Bruni, 21-Lautaro Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni.

(Reporting by Nick Said Editing by Christian Radnedge)

((nick.said@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.