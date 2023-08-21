Rugby-Anscombe, Faletau get Wales World Cup nod but no Cuthbert

adds details, quotes

CARDIFF, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Wales have named flyhalf Gareth Anscombe and number eight Taulupe Faletau in their 33-player squad for the Rugby World Cup but there is no place for wing Alex Cuthbert in the selection named by coach Warren Gatland on Monday.

The squad will be co-captained by hooker Dewi Lake and back row Jac Morgan, with centre George North to appear at his fourth World Cup.

Gatland said the idea of co-captains was a new one for him but something he is eager to try.

"They compliment each other well and are good mates," Gatland told reporters. "It’s a good opportunity and something I’ve never done before. Both of them have a big future ahead of them."

Anscombe and Faletau have not played in any of Wales’ warm-up games due to injury but have been deemed too important to leave at home.

Anscombe is one of three flyhalfs in the squad along with Dan Biggar and Sam Costelow.

Lock Dafydd Jenkins, Lake and hooker Ryan Elias will also travel to France despite injuries.

"We are told they’ll be ready," Gatland said. "Faletau is up and running and will do contact next week. Ryan Elias will take part in training this week."

Cuthbert was due to line up against South Africa on Saturday but was a late withdrawal due to injury, having recently been plagued by knocks.

Instead Josh Adams, Rio Dyer and Louis Rees-Zammit are the wings selected for the tournament in France.

Gatland has chosen only two scrumhalves in Gareth Davies and Tomos Williams, making space in his squad for more cover in the back three. Flyhalf Sam Costelow will act as an emergency reserve number nine.

"We know we’ve taken a risk but there’s a pinching point somewhere. The nines have been robust and we are confident they will be fine," Gatland said.

Gatland has gone for a 19-14 split between forwards and backs, having whittled his original squad down from 48 to the required 33.

He admitted some tough calls had to be made to those players who missed out.

"We shared the calls between the coaches and I’ll be available to talk to all the players today if they want to give me the call," he said.

Wales open their World Cup campaign against Fiji in Bordeaux on Sept. 10, and also have Portugal, Australia and Georgia in their pool.

Wales squad:

Forwards: Taine Basham, Adam Beard, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski, Ryan Elias, Taulupe Faletau, Tomos Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Dewi Lake (co-captain), Dillon Lewis, Dan Lydiate, Jac Morgan (co-captain), Tommy Reffell, Will Rowlands, Nicky Smith, Gareth Thomas, Henry Thomas, Chris Tshiunza, Aaron Wainwright

Backs: Josh Adams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Sam Costelow, Gareth Davies, Rio Dyer, Mason Grady, Leigh Halfpenny, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit, Nick Tomkins, Johnny Williams, Liam Williams, Tomas Williams.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

