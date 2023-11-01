News & Insights

World Markets

Rugby-All Blacks want answers on referee calls in World Cup final

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 01, 2023 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - New Zealand has asked global governing body World Rugby to explain some of the officiating during their World Cup final defeat to South Africa, outgoing coach Ian Foster said.

The Springboks' 12-11 victory featured four yellow cards, including one upgraded to red for All Blacks captain Sam Cane for a high tackle, leaving Foster's team with 14 men for more than half the game.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi was yellow-carded five minutes into the second half for what appeared to be a similar shoulder-to-head collision with Ardie Savea.

New Zealand were also confounded when an Aaron Smith try was cancelled by the Television Match Official for a knock-on on the other side of the pitch.

"We've sent a number of -- we've already sent a file into World Rugby for them to make a few comments on," Foster told New Zealand media with a wry smile.

"Hopefully they do."

Foster declined to comment on which areas of the game the All Blacks were specifically interested in.

"Oh, I think you can guess," he said.

The final was Foster's last match as All Blacks coach, with Scott Robertson set to take over.

Having returned to New Zealand from France, one of Foster's last duties will be a review of the All Blacks' performance with his coaching staff, which players will likely be spared from.

"It probably won't be officially (with players). It certainly will be by me and my coaching group," he said.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.