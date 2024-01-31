News & Insights

World Markets

Rugby-All Blacks to play Fiji in San Diego in bumper schedule

Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

January 31, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The All Blacks will play 14 tests in Scott Robertson's first season in charge, including a match against Fiji in southern California.

The Fiji clash in San Diego on July 19 comes a week after the All Blacks wrap up a two-test series against England at Eden Park in Auckland.

The World Cup finalists kick off their 2024 schedule against Steve Borthwick's England in Dunedin on July 6 under the roofed Forsyth Barr stadium.

They later open their Rugby Championship title defence with back-to-back home tests against Argentina in Wellington on Aug. 10 and Eden Park a week later.

They will travel for back-to-back tests against world champions South Africa in Johannesburg (Aug. 31) and Cape Town (Sept. 7).

"We are playing up on the Highveld at Ellis Park and then down to Cape Town – they are iconic tests and I know a lot of Kiwis will be excited about that," Robertson said in a statement.

"It is a great chance to find out about ourselves against the world champions."

After playing Australia in Sydney (Sept. 21) and Wellington (Sept. 28) to round off the Rugby Championship, the All Blacks kick off their northern hemisphere tour against Japan in Yokohama on Oct 26.

They close the season with November internationals against England at Twickenham on Nov. 2, Ireland (Nov. 9), France (Nov. 16) and Italy (Nov. 23).

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.