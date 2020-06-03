World Markets

Rugby-All Blacks great Carter to make surprise return with Blues

Contributor
Greg Stutchbury Reuters
Published

Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter is expected to confirm a surprise return to New Zealand domestic rugby with the Auckland Blues after the team showed him attending their training session on Thursday.

WELLINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter is expected to confirm a surprise return to New Zealand domestic rugby with the Auckland Blues after the team showed him attending their training session on Thursday.

The team posted a video with the title "Welcome" above it of Carter wearing Blues training gear ahead of their session on Thursday, while he was also seen talking to fellow flyhalf Beauden Barrett.

The 38-year-old spent his entire professional career in New Zealand with the Canterbury Crusaders before he went to France after the 2015 Rugby World Cup and had been playing in Japan with Kobelco Steelers.

The Top League season, however, was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and Carter said in April he would not be returning to Japan but had not retired and is now expected to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa, which begins on June 13.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((Greg.Stutchbury@thomsonreuters.com; +64 4 802-8162;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular