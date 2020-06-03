Rugby-All Blacks great Carter to make surprise return with Blues

WELLINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter is expected to confirm a surprise return to New Zealand domestic rugby with the Auckland Blues after the team showed him attending their training session on Thursday.

The team posted a video with the title "Welcome" above it of Carter wearing Blues training gear ahead of their session on Thursday, while he was also seen talking to fellow flyhalf Beauden Barrett.

The 38-year-old spent his entire professional career in New Zealand with the Canterbury Crusaders before he went to France after the 2015 Rugby World Cup and had been playing in Japan with Kobelco Steelers.

The Top League season, however, was cancelled due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and Carter said in April he would not be returning to Japan but had not retired and is now expected to play in Super Rugby Aotearoa, which begins on June 13.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Stephen Coates)

