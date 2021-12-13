Rugby-All Blacks fullback Barrett keen on short-term league switch

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett said he would be interested in making a short-term code switch to play in Australia's National Rugby League.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - All Blacks fullback Jordie Barrett said he would be interested in making a short-term code switch to play in Australia's National Rugby League.

"To be honest, every off-season or every time I'm sitting there watching a rugby league game, I think ... I'd love to go over there and play some league just for a season," the 24-year-old, who has 36 caps for New Zealand, told the What A Lad podcast.

"I'm not sure what position I'd play, but I'd love to go over there and give it a crack, who knows."

Several current All Blacks have previously expressed an interest in playing in the competition.

Ardie Savea previously said he was keen to test himself in the 13-man form of the sport but then signed a new four-year contract with New Zealand Rugby last month.L1N2SL0FC

TJ Perenara was also linked with a move to Sydney Roosters before he signed a new contract with NZR.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Editing by Peter Rutherford )

((Michael.Church@thomsonreuters.com; +852 9023 4874;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More