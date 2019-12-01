Rugby-All Blacks' flanker Savea to undergo knee surgery

Dec 1 (Reuters) - All Blacks and Hurricanes flanker Ardie Savea has confirmed he will miss a big chunk of the 2020 Super Rugby season after he undergoes surgery for a knee injury he suffered at the World Cup in Japan.

Savea, who was also named on the six-man shortlist for the World Rugby Player of the Year, suffered the injury in the All Blacks' 19-7 semi-final defeat by England.

"Thought I'd let you guys know that I'll be getting surgery on my knee that I injured in the semi-final," Savea wrote on Instagram.

"Unfortunately will be out for 5-6 months so will miss the majority of the Super Rugby season with my Canes brothers."

With the Super Rugby season starting on Jan. 31 and the Hurricanes playing their final round robin match on May 30, Savea could only return in time for the playoffs if his team qualifies.

The All Blacks, who finished third at the World Cup, are in action in July when they play Wales twice in Auckland and Wellington, followed by one test against Scotland in Dunedin.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

