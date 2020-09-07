Rugby-All Blacks' Ennor out for up to nine months with ACL injury

Sept 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand outside back Braydon Ennor has been ruled out for up to nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during Saturday's North v South inter-island match in Wellington, the All Blacks said in a statement.

The 22-year-old, who has made one appearance for New Zealand and was representing the South in the rugby-mad country's first inter-island match since 2012, is expected to see a specialist in the coming days before undergoing surgery.

Ennor was named in new All Blacks' coach Ian Foster's first squad on Monday, although the team has yet to have any matches confirmed for this year.

"It's hugely disappointing for Braydon, but he is a strong young man and we'll be supporting him as he goes through his surgery and rehab over the next few months," Foster said.

The All Blacks said a replacement would be called up.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

