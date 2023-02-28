Rugby-All Blacks coach in 2024 to be decided in four-six weeks: NZ Rugby

March 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand Rugby (NZR) will confirm the All Blacks coach for 2024 and beyond within six weeks rather than wait until after this year's World Cup in France, leaving the team's current boss Ian Foster in an awkward position.

NZR on Wednesday said "recent events" had forced the governing body to provide clarity on the appointment process and cited significant competition for talent in the global rugby market.

"Following wide ranging consultation and after carefully weighing up all scenarios and the key lessons from 2019, New Zealand Rugby is now commencing a process for selecting the All Blacks Head Coach from 2024," NZR chairwoman Patsy Reddy said in a statement.

"Noting the divergent views as to the best timings for this process and that neither timing window is perfect, out of respect for the people involved, New Zealand Rugby will not be making any further comment after today until a decision has been reached.

"This will be concluded in the next four to six weeks."

The statement comes three weeks after Scott Robertson, tipped to succeed Foster after the World Cup, said he was expecting an imminent announcement about his future in the New Zealand coaching structure.

Robertson lost out to Foster for the role when Steve Hansen stood down in 2019 but the success he has overseen at the Canterbury Crusaders has earned him plenty of coaching offers in other countries.

Reddy said Foster and the current All Blacks staff continued to have NZR's "full support" in this World Cup year.

Foster, however, may have a different take.

Last week, he urged NZR to decide on the coaching question after the World Cup and said he might like to continue in the role if the All Blacks won it.

Foster was under intense scrutiny last year when the All Blacks suffered three consecutive defeats against Ireland and South Africa but NZR endorsed him as coach through to the World Cup following a review in August.

He subsequently guided the All Blacks to an eighth Rugby Championship title and an undefeated tour of the northern hemisphere at the end of last season.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Michael Perry)

