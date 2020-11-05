Rugby-All Blacks captain Cane draws pleasure from rookie ceremony

SYDNEY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Of all the tasks Sam Cane must perform as All Blacks captain, handing out first test jerseys is one of his favourites.

Cane will have that "honour" four times this week, with Akira Ioane named to start Saturday's Tri-Nations game against Australia in Brisbane, while Cullen Grace, Asafo Aumua and Will Jordan will come off the bench.

"Normally I just leave them to do their thing during the week," Cane told reporters in a conference call from Sydney about how he interacts with test debutants each week.

"(But) it's my honour to present guys with their first test jersey, that's something I find pretty special and I hope they do to."

Cane's 72nd test on Saturday will be his seventh as skipper after he was given the captaincy this year having served a long apprenticeship under two of the modern day greats in Richie McCaw and Kieran Read.

The 28-year-old said while he was forging his own path as skipper he had learned from the pair.

"I think one thing that stands out for me from those two is that they always led with their actions on the field," Cane said.

"They were both different leaders off the field but they demanded excellence and helped create a culture of excellence."

Cane told reporters last week that his captaincy style was pretty subdued, though he could "fire up" when he needed to lay down the law. He rarely felt the need to motivate players, he added.

"They're putting on an All Blacks jersey," he said on Friday.

"The motivation will be there."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

((greg.stutchbury@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.