Rugby-All Black Savea out for 6-8 weeks, Cane upbeat after surgery

WELLINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand loose forward Ardie Savea will be sidelined for up to two months after suffering a knee injury in the Wellington Hurricanes' bruising defeat to the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Aotearoa on Sunday.

The Hurricanes captain said on social media on Tuesday he had torn a medial ligament in his left knee during the Crusaders match but hoped to be recovered for the All Blacks' July tests against Italy and Fiji.

"Unfortunately on the weekend I did my MCL (medial collateral ligament) that’s going to take me out for 6-8 weeks, so unfortunately I’m going to miss some footy over that time, but it’s all good.

"Like life you get knocked down but you just gotta keep moving forward."

The injury rules out Savea from the remainder of Super Rugby Aotearoa and at least part of the May 14-June 19 Trans-Tasman competition which includes Australia's Super Rugby teams.

The Aotearoa-leading Crusaders are also sweating on the fitness of All Blacks prop Joe Moody and centre Jack Goodhue, after both sustained "serious" injuries in Sunday's match, according to Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

The pair are awaiting scan results.

All Blacks captain Sam Cane said on social media he was looking forward to "coming back stronger" after successful surgery on his torn pectoral muscle.

The loose forward, who was hurt during the Waikato Chiefs' win over the Auckland Blues last month, is set to miss most of the test season while sidelined for up to six months.

"Surgery went well," said the 29-year-old.

"Grateful to have had a very good surgeon who reattached my pectoral muscle but also tired (sic) up a few lose (sic) ends with my shoulder while he was in there."

