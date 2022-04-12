Rugby-All Black Lienert-Brown out for six months with shoulder injury

April 12 (Reuters) - All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown requires surgery on a shoulder injury and is set to be sidelined for six months, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said.

Lienert-Brown left the field seven minutes into Saturday's 25-0 defeat to the Auckland Blues after he took a knock on his right shoulder from Blues halfback Sam Nock at a ruck.

"A bump in the road but the journey continues. I'll be back," said the 26-year-old, who will undergo surgery this week.

The Otago Highlanders said on Tuesday that lock Manaaki Selby-Rickit and loose forward Shannon Frizell will each be out for eight weeks after sustaining knee injuries during their 37-17 win over Moana Pasifika last week.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

