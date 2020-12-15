Ruffer Investment Allocated 2.5% of More-Than $20B Portfolio to Bitcoin in November
Ruffer Investment Company sent a short update to shareholders Tuesday notifying them of the company’s November allocation to bitcoin.
- In November, Ruffer allocated what is currently worth approximately 2.5% of its total assets under management to bitcoin, per the memo, an investment currently worth over $740 million. The firm manages roughly $27 billion.
- “We see this as a small but potent insurance policy against the continuing devaluation of the world’s major currencies,” the London-based firm wrote.
- “Bitcoin diversifies the company’s (much larger) investments in gold and inflation-linked bonds, and acts as a hedge to some of the monetary and market risks that we see,” Ruffer said.
- Bitcoin gained over 40% in November, closing the month by setting a new record high above $19,850.
