Ruedi Wealth Loads Up on DFGP With $4 Million Buy -- Is This Global Bond ETF Worth a Look?

Key Points

Ruedi Wealth Management added 74,122 shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) during Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $4.0 million.

The purchase pushed Ruedi's total position to 993,040 shares worth $53.6 million -- making DFGP the firm's second-largest holding at 13.8% of its 13F assets under management (AUM).

10 stocks we like better than Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF ›

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Ruedi Wealth Management, Inc. increased its stake in the Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by 74,122 shares during the first quarter of 2026. The estimated trade value was $4.0 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The fund's quarter-end position value rose by $3.9 million -- a figure that reflects both this purchase and market price changes.

What else to know

Ruedi Wealth Management was a net buyer of DFGP during Q1 2026, bringing the position to 13.8% of its 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026 -- the firm's second-largest holding.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: DFAC: $89.0 million (22.9% of AUM) NYSE: DFGP: $53.6 million (13.8% of AUM) NYSE: DFSD: $52.5 million (13.5% of AUM) NYSE: DFUS: $19.1 million (4.9% of AUM) NYSE: DFIC: $16.3 million (4.2% of AUM)

As of May 1, 2026, shares of DFGP were priced at $54.40, up about 5.2% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 24 percentage points, while outperforming its category benchmark by roughly 1.75 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.3 billion Expense ratio 0.22% Dividend yield 3.37% 1-year return (as of 5/1/26) 5.20%

ETF snapshot

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is a broadly diversified bond fund that targets both U.S. and international fixed income markets through a systematic, research-driven approach.

Investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of U.S. and foreign investment-grade and select lower-rated fixed-income securities to maximize total return, while managing risk.

Underlying holdings span government, corporate, and securitized bonds, with exposure to both domestic and international issuers across credit qualities.

Structured as an ETF for daily liquidity and transparency.

What this transaction means for investors

Ruedi Wealth's continued accumulation of DFGP -- now its second-largest position -- signals more than routine portfolio upkeep. The firm is clearly making a deliberate bet on broadly diversified, low-cost fixed income, and adding to an existing bond allocation of this size suggests genuine conviction.

With yields still at historically attractive levels compared to the near-zero era of the early 2020s, global bond funds like DFGP are offering more competitive income -- the ETF's 3.4% dividend yield is a meaningful return for income-oriented investors. And the 0.22% expense ratio also keeps costs well below the category average for actively managed bond funds.

That said, DFGP's 5.2% one-year return tells a familiar story for bond investors: fixed income has lagged equities sharply during this cycle. Within its own category, however, DFGP has outperformed its Global Bond-USD Hedged benchmark by 1.75 percentage points over the past year -- a sign that Dimensional's systematic approach is adding real value relative to peers. Investors considering an allocation to DFGP should weigh whether the income and diversification benefits of a global core bond fund fit their own timeline and risk tolerance. For investors looking for stability and income rather than growth, this kind of systematic, multi-sector bond exposure can serve as a meaningful counterweight to equity volatility.

Should you buy stock in Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Dimensional ETF Trust - Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,473!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,605!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 202% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 4, 2026.

Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.