Rudy Giuliani's son announces bid for New York governor

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - Andrew Giuliani, the son of embattled former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, plans to run for governor of New York in 2022, he said in a televised announcement on Tuesday.

"I think it's time that New York get turned around. I'm sick and tired of seeing New Yorkers leaving to Florida, to Texas, to Tennessee," Giuliani said on the FOX 5 NY "Good Day New York" morning program.

Giuliani said he would not "run away" from his affiliation with former U.S. President Donald Trump. "I worked in the Trump administration for four years, and I'm proud of many of the policies that we were able to accomplish in there," he said.

Rudy Giuliani's business dealings with Ukrainian oligarchs while he was working as Trump's personal lawyer are the subject of a probe by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. Federal agents searched his home and office in April, seizing phones and computers.

Andrew Giuliani defended his father on Tuesday, calling the investigation of the elder Giuliani's Ukraine dealings the result of a politicized U.S. Justice Department.

The elder Giuliani also faces a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit by a voting machine company over his false claims about the November 2020 presidential election being rigged.

