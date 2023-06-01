Rudolph's OnYums Onion Flavored Rings Sold At Dollar Tree Recalled

(RTTNews) - Rudolph Foods is recalling 39 cases of Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 3 oz. packages citing the possible presence of undeclared wheat, a known allergen, and other sensitive ingredients, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The affected products were sold in select Dollar Tree Stores in 17 states.

The sensitive ingredients that are likely to contain in the product include monosodium glutamate and artificial colors yellow 6, yellow 6 lake, blue 2 lake, blue 1 lake, and red 40 lake.

The recall involves Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings" in 3 oz. packaging with UPC # 0-24622-57106-9 and code date AUG 3, 2023, featuring time stamps 02:00 - 04:30.

The affected Onion Flavored Rings were sold in select Dollar Tree Stores in Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recall was initiated after a retailer/customer discovered that the manufacturer inadvertently placed a Chile & Limon puffed wheat chip product in packaging that does not reflect the presence of the wheat ingredient.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Rudolph's OnYums "Onion Flavored Rings", 3 oz. are encouraged not to consume the products and to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund.

