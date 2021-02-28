Rudolf Bless Is The Chief Accounting Officer of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) And They Just Sold 57% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Rudolf Bless, the Chief Accounting Officer recently netted about US$5.1m selling shares at an average price of US$36.44. That diminished their holding by a very significant 57%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Bank of America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Rudolf Bless was the biggest sale of Bank of America shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$34.71. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:BAC Insider Trading Volume February 28th 2021

Does Bank of America Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bank of America insiders own 0.1% of the company, currently worth about US$367m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bank of America Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Bank of America.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

