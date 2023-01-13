Ruby Pipeline's bankruptcy plan based on $282 mln sale approved

By Dietrich Knauth

(Reuters) - Houston-based natural gas pipeline Ruby Pipeline LLC received U.S. bankruptcy court approval on Friday for a Chapter 11 plan built around a $282 million sale of its assets to Tallgrass Energy LP.

Under the plan, Tallgrass, a Blackstone Group company, will acquire a 680-mile pipeline that is used to transport natural gas from the Rocky Mountains to Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. Ruby Pipeline will use cash from that sale, as well as a $135 million contribution from its equity owners Kinder Morgan Inc and Pembina Pipeline Corp and $162.8 million in its existing cash accounts, to repay creditors and wind down its business.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig Goldblatt approved the plan during a court hearing in Wilmington, Delaware. No creditors opposed the plan, and Ruby Pipeline attorney Sunny Singh said at Friday's hearing that the Tallgrass sale "allowed us to resolve all of the disputes in this case."

Ruby Pipeline filed for Chapter 11 protection on March 31st of last year because it didn’t have enough cash on hand to pay $475 million in unsecured notes that were due on April 1. The company blamed its financial troubles on declining natural gas prices and the subsequent drop in demand for its services.

The Chapter 11 plan approved Friday will fully repay the unsecured noteholders, who are owed a total of $527 million, including interest. Ruby Pipeline will pay $600,000 to other creditors, such as trade vendors, and roughly $34 million in bankruptcy professional fees and wind-down expenses.

The Tallgrass sale resolved disputes that arose early in the bankruptcy case, in which creditors challenged the company owners' efforts to maintain control over the pipeline, as well their transfer of hundreds of millions of dollars in cash out of Ruby Pipeline in recent years.

Ruby Pipeline's equity holders, which include Kinder Morgan, Pembina, and Ruby Pipeline Holding Company, will receive an $18.5 million repayment on lower priority debt that they issued to the company, and their equity shares will be wiped out, according to the Chapter 11 plan.

The Tallgrass sale, which was contingent on court approval, could be finalized within a day, Singh said.

The case is In re Ruby Pipeline LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No.22-10278.

For Ruby Pipeline: Sunny Singh and Ray Schrock of

Weil Gotshall & Manges; Kevin Gross, Daniel DeFranceschi, John Knight and Cory Kandestin of Richards, Layton & Finger

For the noteholders: Damian Schaible, Elliot Moskowitz, Darren Klein and Aryeh Ethan Falk of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For Kinder Morgan: Thomas Lauria, Michael Shepherd and Jason Zakia of White & Case

Read More

Ruby Pipeline creditors preview bankruptcy dispute over company control

Tallgrass Energy, ADM plan CO2 transport and sequestration deal

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.