Rubrik's Subscription Model Expands: Is Long-Term Growth Secured?

Rubrik’s RBRK expanding subscription strategy is strengthening the foundation for durable, long-term growth, driven by strong ARR momentum and expanding customer adoption. The company’s subscription ARR reached $1.46 billion, growing 34% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, with record net-new subscription ARR additions highlighting sustained demand for its platform. This growth is translating effectively into revenues, with subscription revenues rising nearly 50%, underscoring the scalability and predictability of its recurring revenue model.



A key pillar of this strategy is Rubrik’s ability to expand within its existing customer base. The subscription dollar-based net retention rate remains above 120%, indicating customers are significantly increasing their spending over time. Much of this expansion is driven by multi-product adoption, reflecting the strength of its unified platform approach. This not only enhances customer stickiness but also increases lifetime value, reducing reliance on new customer acquisition.



The company’s growing enterprise focus further reinforces revenue durability, with large customers contributing the majority of subscription ARR. At the same time, Rubrik’s increasing mix of cloud-based subscriptions is enhancing scalability while supporting margin expansion and operating leverage.



Management’s guidance for continued ARR growth (25-26%) in fiscal 2027 signals sustained momentum, with revenues expected between $1.597 billion and $1.607 billion, implying 27-28% growth year over year. Rubrik’s expanding subscription model, strong retention metrics and improving profitability suggest that long-term growth is becoming more visible and secure.

RBRK in Tight Race With Subscription-Focused Rivals

As Rubrik strengthens its subscription-based model, it is increasingly competing with major rivals such as Snowflake Inc. SNOW and Commvault Systems CVLT.



SNOW benefits from a consumption-based, cloud-native subscription model, driving ARR growth with 125% net revenue retention in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 and strong RPO visibility. The company’s AI Data Cloud integrates data, analytics and AI, boosting platform stickiness. Innovations like Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, plus partnerships with OpenAI and Google Cloud, strengthen its moat. SNOW’s land-and-expand strategy and large multiyear deals position it strongly against Rubrik.



CVLT is a strong competitor to Rubrik with a subscription-based model driving 30% revenue growth and 28% ARR growth in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The company benefits from SaaS ARR growth of 40% and Rule of 40 profitability. Its Commvault Cloud Unity platform unifies data security and cyber resilience. CVLT’s land-and-expand strategy, 121% SaaS net dollar retention and growing SaaS mix strengthen its competitive position in cloud and ARR expansion.

RBRK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Rubrik’s shares have declined 33.4% year to date, significantly underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s drop of 6.1%.

RBRK’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RBRK stock is currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 6.2X stands above the Internet – Software industry’s average of 3.64X.

RBRK’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, rising sharply from 2 cents over the past 30 days. Rubrik reported a loss of 1 cent per share in fiscal 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rubrik currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.