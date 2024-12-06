Rubrik rises 18.8%

Rubrik (RBRK) is up 18.8%, or $10.07 to $63.73.
- Rubrik price target raised to $72 from $38 at BMO Capital
- Rubrik price target raised to $72 from $42 at Piper Sandler
- Rubrik price target raised to $75 from $50 at Truist
- Rubrik price target raised to $76 from $40 at Wells Fargo
- Rubrik price target raised to $72 from $52 at Guggenheim
