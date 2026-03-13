Rubrik Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y, Shares Down

Rubrik RBRK reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 4 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 137.88%. The company reported a loss of 18 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $377.7 million beat the consensus mark by 10.4% and increased 46.3% year over year.



Rubrik shares lost 0.13% in after-market trading.

RBRK’s Top-Line Details

Subscriptions (96.6% of total revenues) revenues increased 49.7% year over year to $364.9 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.6%. The subscription Net Retention Rate was more than 120%.

Rubrik, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Rubrik, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rubrik, Inc. Quote

Cloud ARR also saw strong growth, reaching $1,293 million, which represents a 48% year-over-year increase.



In the reported quarter, Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) reached $1.46 billion, representing 34% year-over-year growth. Net New Subscription ARR hit a record $115 million, showcasing strong customer acquisition and expansion.



In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the number of customers contributing more than $100K in subscription ARR reached 2,805, representing a 25% year-over-year increase. These large customers now account for 87% of Rubrik’s subscription ARR, up from 84% in the previous year.



Rubrik also added a record 32 new customers with subscription ARR of over $1 million, driving more than 50% growth in its $1 million subscription base.



Maintenance and Other revenue (3.4% of total revenues) declined 11.2% year over year to $12.8 million.



The company maintained an exceptional Net Promoter Score of more than 80, placing it in the top 1% of enterprise software companies globally.

RBRK’s Operating Details

On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin increased 400 basis points (BPS) year over year to 84%.



On a non-GAAP basis, research & development expenses increased 25.1% year over year to $73.1 million. Sales and marketing expenses were up 44.6% year over year to $191.6 million. General and administrative expenses increased 2.9% year over year to $45.1 million in the reported quarter.



Operating income was $6.1 million on a non-GAAP basis against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $29 million.

RBRK’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jan. 31, 2026, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.67 billion compared with $1.60 billion as of Oct. 31, 2025.



In the reported quarter, the company generated a cash flow from operations of $93 million compared with $85.5 million in the previous quarter.



As of Jan. 31, 2026, free cash flow was $70 million compared with $76.9 million as of Oct. 31, 2025.

RBRK Initiates Q1 & FY27 Guidance

For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Rubrik expects revenues between $365 million and $367 million, indicating approximate growth of 31% to 32% or 36%-37% year-over-year growth when normalized for material rights.



Non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be between 4 cents and 2 cents.



For the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects a non-GAAP subscription ARR contribution margin of 10%-11%.



For fiscal 2027, Rubrik expects revenues between $1.597 billion and $1.607 billion, indicating growth of 27%-28% year over year.



For fiscal 2027, Subscription ARR is expected to be between $1,829 million and $1,839 million.



Non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be between 7 cents and 27 cents.



Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $265 million-$275 million.

RBRK’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Currently, Rubrik carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



HUYA HUYA, Micron Technology MU, and Getty Images GETY are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While HUYA and Micron Technology currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Getty Images carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



HUYA is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 17. HUYA shares have lost 27.1% in the trailing 12-month period.



Micron Technology is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 18. MU shares have appreciated 302.1% in the trailing 12-month period.



Getty Images is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 16. GETY shares have lost 62.3% in the trailing 12-month period.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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