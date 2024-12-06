News & Insights

Rubrik price target raised to $75 from $50 at Truist

December 06, 2024 — 08:20 am EST

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Rubrik (RBRK) to $75 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company delivered impressive Q3 results in its 3rd quarter as a public company, which were ahead of expectations for all key metrics – annual recurring revenue, contribution margin, and free cash flow, Truist states. Rubrik is well-positioned as the only vendor offering both cyber resiliency and data security posture management, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

