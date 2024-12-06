Rubrik price target raised to $65 from $55 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Rubrik (RBRK) to $65 from $55 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they delivered an exceptional Q3 performance, exceeding the $1B ARR milestone, driven by strong adoption of Rubrik Security Cloud.
