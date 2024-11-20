Rubrik price target raised to $51 from $42 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Rubrik (RBRK) to $51 from $42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares ahead of the earnings report on December 5. The firm thinks the shared setup is “solid” given positive data points from a resellers and industry commentary, and improving annual recurring revenue contribution margin. The analyst sees Rubrik continuing on its path to breakeven.
