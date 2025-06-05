Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended April 2025, Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) reported revenue of $278.48 million, up 48.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.15, compared to -$1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $260.22 million, representing a surprise of +7.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +54.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rubrik, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Subscription ARR : $1,181,269 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,155,961.

: $1,181,269 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1,155,961. Customers with $100K or more in Subscription ARR : 2,381 versus 2,362 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 2,381 versus 2,362 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue- Subscription : $265.66 million compared to the $247.37 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $265.66 million compared to the $247.37 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenue- Other : $10.49 million compared to the $8.48 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $10.49 million compared to the $8.48 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Revenue- Maintenance : $2.33 million compared to the $2.38 million average estimate based on eight analysts.

: $2.33 million compared to the $2.38 million average estimate based on eight analysts. Gross Profit- Other : $2.33 million versus $1.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $2.33 million versus $1.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross Profit- Maintenance : $1.92 million compared to the $1.96 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.92 million compared to the $1.96 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross Profit- Subscription: $213.75 million compared to the $202.30 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. have returned +30% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.