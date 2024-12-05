Rubrik Inc options imply 13.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Rubrik (RBRK) Inc is 1.9x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.1%, or $7.09, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.2%.

