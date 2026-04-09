Rubrik (BIT:1RBRK) Price Target Decreased by 15.55% to 78.30

The average one-year price target for Rubrik (BIT:1RBRK) has been revised to €78.30 / share. This is a decrease of 15.55% from the prior estimate of €92.72 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €56.81 to a high of €110.74 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 91.91% from the latest reported closing price of €40.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubrik. This is an decrease of 255 owner(s) or 34.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1RBRK is 0.41%, an increase of 17.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 114,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 7,064K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,948K shares , representing an increase of 29.96%.

Norges Bank holds 4,523K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Voya Investment Management holds 3,830K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,569K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,529K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 7.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1RBRK by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,450K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,438K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%.

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