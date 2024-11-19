News & Insights

Stocks

Rubrik announces new cyber resilience solution for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

November 19, 2024 — 01:05 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Rubrik (RBRK) announces a new cyber resilience solution for Microsoft (MSFT) Azure Blob Storage. “As organizations become increasingly dependent on the cloud, there is an inherent risk for security blind spots and vulnerable sensitive data. Rubrik brings cyber posture and cyber recovery to provide Microsoft Azure Blob Storage customers further visibility into their cloud data, enabling business agility and resilience. Microsoft Azure Blob Storage provides secure object storage for cloud-native workloads, archives, data lakes, high-performance computing, and machine learning. Optimized for storing massive amounts of unstructured data, organizations across all industries use Microsoft Azure Blob Storage as a critical repository for sensitive business information, personal data, compliance records, and data powering artificial intelligence training models,” the company stated in conjunction with Microsoft Ignite.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RBRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
RBRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.