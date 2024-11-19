Rubrik announces new cyber resilience solution for Microsoft Azure Blob Storage

Rubrik (RBRK) announces a new cyber resilience solution for Microsoft (MSFT) Azure Blob Storage. “As organizations become increasingly dependent on the cloud, there is an inherent risk for security blind spots and vulnerable sensitive data. Rubrik brings cyber posture and cyber recovery to provide Microsoft Azure Blob Storage customers further visibility into their cloud data, enabling business agility and resilience. Microsoft Azure Blob Storage provides secure object storage for cloud-native workloads, archives, data lakes, high-performance computing, and machine learning. Optimized for storing massive amounts of unstructured data, organizations across all industries use Microsoft Azure Blob Storage as a critical repository for sensitive business information, personal data, compliance records, and data powering artificial intelligence training models,” the company stated in conjunction with Microsoft Ignite.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on RBRK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.