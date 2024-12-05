Rubrik up 15.5% at $62 after Q3 results, FY25 guidance raise

16:49 EST Rubrik (RBRK) up 15.5% at $62 after Q3 results, FY25 guidance raise
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RBRK:
- Rubrik reports Q3 subscription ARR up 38% y/y at $1.00B
- Rubrik raises FY25 EPS view to ($1.86) to ($1.82) from ($2.12) to ($2.06)
- Rubrik reports Q3 EPS (21c), consensus (40c)
- Rubrik sees Q4 EPS (41c)-(37c), consensus (41c)
- Rubrik Inc options imply 13.1% move in share price post-earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.