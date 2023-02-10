Rubric Capital Management Increases Position in Kopper Holdings (KOP)

Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.13MM shares of Kopper Holdings, Inc. (KOP). This represents 5.43% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.11MM shares and 5.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.23% and an increase in total ownership of 0.22% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.75% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kopper Holdings is $41.31. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.75% from its latest reported closing price of $32.85.

The projected annual revenue for Kopper Holdings is $2,057MM, an increase of 8.08%. The projected annual EPS is $4.61, an increase of 35.13%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kopper Holdings. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 9.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KOP is 0.08%, an increase of 4.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.37% to 22,360K shares. The put/call ratio of KOP is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,074K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 2.30% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 1,685K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,646K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 1.21% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,537K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 831K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 883K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 19.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 601K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KOP by 2.08% over the last quarter.

Koppers Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Its products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. The Company serves its customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia and Europe.

