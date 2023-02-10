Rubric Capital Management Increases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.33MM shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL). This represents 9.93% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.61MM shares and 7.54% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.90% and an increase in total ownership of 2.39% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.48% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $36.72. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.48% from its latest reported closing price of $26.71.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is $562MM, an increase of 55.28%. The projected annual EPS is $1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 445 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLL is 0.15%, an increase of 3.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.42% to 45,571K shares. The put/call ratio of COLL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,630K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,497K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,373K shares, representing an increase of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,916K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,209K shares, representing a decrease of 15.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 14.80% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,671K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 29.57% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 1,344K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Background Information

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

