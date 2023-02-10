Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.00MM shares of Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE). This represents 2.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.10MM shares and 8.06% of the company, a decrease in shares of 67.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.68% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.56% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Whole Earth Brands is $9.76. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 190.56% from its latest reported closing price of $3.36.

The projected annual revenue for Whole Earth Brands is $579MM, an increase of 8.85%. The projected annual EPS is $0.30, an increase of 983.94%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in Whole Earth Brands. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FREE is 0.05%, a decrease of 29.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 32,235K shares. The put/call ratio of FREE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,396K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,956K shares, representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 24.57% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,151K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,127K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 33.55% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,106K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 63.36% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,000K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,024K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FREE by 33.56% over the last quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings holds 845K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company.

Whole Earth Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Whole Earth Brands is a global food company enabling healthier lifestyles and providing access to premium plant-based sweeteners, flavor enhancers and other foods through our diverse portfolio of trusted brands and delicious products, including Whole Earth Sweetener®, Swerve®, Pure Via®, Equal® and Canderel®. With food playing a central role in people's health and wellness, Whole Earth Brands' innovative product pipeline addresses the growing consumer demand for more dietary options, baking ingredients and taste profiles. Its world-class global distribution network is the largest provider of plant-based sweeteners in more than 100 countries with a vision to expand its portfolio to responsibly meet local preferences. It is committed to helping people enjoy life's everyday moments and the celebrations that bring people together.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

