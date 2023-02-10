Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Par Pacific Holdings (PARR)

Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.05MM shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR). This represents 5.05% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 3.70MM shares and 6.15% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.89% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Par Pacific Holdings is $27.34. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1.89% from its latest reported closing price of $26.83.

The projected annual revenue for Par Pacific Holdings is $6,614MM, a decrease of 2.83%. The projected annual EPS is $3.76, a decrease of 21.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Par Pacific Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PARR is 0.17%, an increase of 6.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.22% to 60,432K shares. The put/call ratio of PARR is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Chai Trust Co holds 3,348K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,693K shares, representing a decrease of 70.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 41.79% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,889K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 14.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 24.73% over the last quarter.

Flat Footed holds 2,830K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing an increase of 39.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PARR by 48.41% over the last quarter.

Nut Tree Capital Management holds 2,312K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 2,210K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Par Pacific Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.