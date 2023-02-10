Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)

Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.28% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.18% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golar LNG is $34.54. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 48.18% from its latest reported closing price of $23.31.

The projected annual revenue for Golar LNG is $372MM, a decrease of 20.04%. The projected annual EPS is $1.85, a decrease of 72.58%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 414 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golar LNG. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLNG is 0.57%, an increase of 2.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.80% to 82,506K shares. The put/call ratio of GLNG is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 8,987K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,973K shares, representing a decrease of 22.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Aventail Capital Group holds 3,850K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,986K shares, representing an increase of 48.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 6.40% over the last quarter.

Permian Investment Partners holds 3,167K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,957K shares, representing a decrease of 24.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,703K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,583K shares, representing an increase of 4.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 17.29% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Credit holds 2,488K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLNG by 96.46% over the last quarter.

Golar Lng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Golar LNG is one of the world's most innovative and experienced independent owners and operators of marine LNG infrastructure. The company developed the world's first Floating LNG liquefaction terminal (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) projects based on the conversion of existing LNG carriers. Front End Engineering and Design (FEED) studies have now been completed for a larger newbuild FLNG solution. Golar is also collaborating with another industry leader to investigate solutions for the floating production of blue and green ammonia as well as carbon reduction in LNG production.

