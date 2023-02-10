Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in EverQuote, Inc. (EVER)

Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of EverQuote, Inc. Class A (EVER). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.28MM shares and 5.52% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.48% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.72% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.25% Downside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for EverQuote, Inc. is $12.04. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 26.25% from its latest reported closing price of $16.32.

The projected annual revenue for EverQuote, Inc. is $445MM, an increase of 6.56%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 256 funds or institutions reporting positions in EverQuote, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVER is 0.08%, a decrease of 8.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.71% to 18,076K shares. The put/call ratio of EVER is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,638K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,549K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 21.98% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 1,362K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,330K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 16.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,359K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 937K shares, representing an increase of 31.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 70.29% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 836K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 823K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 20.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 597K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 519K shares, representing an increase of 13.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVER by 7.54% over the last quarter.

EverQuote Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's mission is to empower insurance shoppers to better protect life's most important assets-their family, property, and future. Its vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data and technology to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized, ultimately reducing cost and risk.

