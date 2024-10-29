News & Insights

Rubix Resources Unveils Promising Survey Results and Expansion Plans

October 29, 2024 — 11:17 pm EDT

Rubix Resources Limited (AU:RB6) has released an update.

Rubix Resources Limited has identified three promising chargeability targets at its Paperbark project through a recent Induced Polarisation survey, highlighting significant copper and zinc-lead mineralization potential. The company is planning further ground and airborne surveys at its Redbeds project and is actively exploring new opportunities. Investors may find these developments intriguing as Rubix continues to uncover valuable resources and expand its exploration activities.

