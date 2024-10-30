News & Insights

Rubicon Water Reports Strong Cash Flow and Global Expansion

October 30, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Rubicon Water Limited (AU:RWL) has released an update.

Rubicon Water Limited has reported strong cash flow and strategic progress, highlighted by securing its largest contract to date in the EMEA region worth $5.8 million. The company is expanding its global footprint with significant interest in its Total Channel Control technology from international delegations, and strategic partnerships in China aimed at enhancing water management solutions. These developments position Rubicon for continued growth and success in key global markets.

