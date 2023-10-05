Rubicon Technologies Inc - (RBT) Price Target Increased by 698.64% to 20.09

The average one-year price target for Rubicon Technologies Inc - (NYSE:RBT) has been revised to 20.09 / share. This is an increase of 698.64% from the prior estimate of 2.52 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.21 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 904.70% from the latest reported closing price of 2.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubicon Technologies Inc -. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 9.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBT is 0.41%, a decrease of 45.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 97.39% to 39,031K shares. The put/call ratio of RBT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Palantir Technologies holds 8,940K shares representing 26.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quattro Financial Advisors holds 8,244K shares representing 23.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares, representing an increase of 87.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RBT by 350.15% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 3,878K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,355K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company.

HGOAX - THE HARTFORD GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FUND holds 2,197K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company.

