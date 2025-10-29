Rubicon Organics (ROMJF) Price Target Decreased by 12.55% to 0.83

The average one-year price target for Rubicon Organics (OTCPK:ROMJF) has been revised to $0.83 / share. This is a decrease of 12.55% from the prior estimate of $0.95 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.71 to a high of $0.97 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.32% from the latest reported closing price of $0.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rubicon Organics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROMJF is 0.87%, an increase of 4.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.72% to 3,084K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

YOLO - AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds 1,417K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares , representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROMJF by 6.15% over the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Investments holds 1,417K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares , representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROMJF by 10.25% over the last quarter.

TOKE - Cambria Cannabis ETF holds 250K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing a decrease of 59.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROMJF by 8.81% over the last quarter.

