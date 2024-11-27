News & Insights

Stocks

Rubicon Organics Celebrated at 2024 KIND Awards

November 27, 2024 — 09:14 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Rubicon Organics (TSE:ROMJ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Rubicon Organics has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards at the 2024 KIND Awards, highlighting its excellence in the premium cannabis market. The company’s brands, Simply Bare Organic and 1964 Supply Co., received accolades for their high-quality products. This recognition emphasizes Rubicon Organics’ strategy to lead the premium cannabis segment in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:ROMJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROMJF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.