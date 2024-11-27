Rubicon Organics Celebrated at 2024 KIND Awards

Rubicon Organics (TSE:ROMJ) has released an update.
Rubicon Organics has been recognized with multiple prestigious awards at the 2024 KIND Awards, highlighting its excellence in the premium cannabis market. The company’s brands, Simply Bare Organic and 1964 Supply Co., received accolades for their high-quality products. This recognition emphasizes Rubicon Organics’ strategy to lead the premium cannabis segment in Canada.
