Rubicon Organics Achieves Record Revenue Growth

November 13, 2024 — 10:38 pm EST

Rubicon Organics (TSE:ROMJ) has released an update.

Rubicon Organics has reported a record net revenue of $13.5 million for Q3 2024, marking a 34% increase year-over-year. The company’s strategic focus and operational execution have led to a strong market presence in premium cannabis products, with significant year-to-date growth. Rubicon Organics continues to innovate and expand its offerings, contributing to its leading position in the Canadian market.

