Rubicon Organics Achieves Record Revenue Growth

Rubicon Organics (TSE:ROMJ) has released an update.

Rubicon Organics has reported a record net revenue of $13.5 million for Q3 2024, marking a 34% increase year-over-year. The company’s strategic focus and operational execution have led to a strong market presence in premium cannabis products, with significant year-to-date growth. Rubicon Organics continues to innovate and expand its offerings, contributing to its leading position in the Canadian market.

For further insights into TSE:ROMJ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.